Thousands of people held a massive protest near the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi, shouting slogans and holding placards voicing their anguish against the new citizenship law amidst heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces. A large number of people joined the demonstration after attending the Friday prayers at the mosque. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, holding up a copy of the Constitution, was leading the protesters. Some protesters were carrying posters of B R Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and Bhagat Singh. However, Delhi police denied permission to hold any protest in the area. Let us take a look at some of the images from the protests site: