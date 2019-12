Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Naval Air Station base at Norfolk in the US on December 17. Defence minister is in the US for the second 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Singh observed a static display and a Boeing fighter jet demonstration and hoped that the "strong defence-ties" between the two countries will further strengthen in the near future. According to an official statement, the visit highlighted the depth of the US-India defence partnership and the close ties between the navies of the two countries. Let us take a look at some of the images: