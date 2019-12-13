Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes at the Parliament complex to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those who paid floral tributes. As a mark of respect, Naidu was also seen removing his cap before paying floral tributes to the deceased. (AP Photo)