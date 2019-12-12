Anti-CAB stir: Thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire, even as protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified in Assam. Police said they had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protestors. The agitators claimed that at least four persons were injured in the shooting.
Protestors burn inflamable materials on a road during their demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)
Police had to fire in the air in several areas of the city, including the Guwahati-Shillong Road which turned into a war zone as protestors vandalised shops and buildings, burnt tyres and clashed with security forces. (PTI Photo)
To tackle the situations, the government also made a slew of changes in the state's police ranks. Guwahati Police commissioner Deepak Kumar was removed and Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed in his place. (PTI Photo)
Additional director general of police (law and order) Mukesh Agarwal was transferred as ADGP (CID) and GP Singh was given his charge. (PTI Photo)
Leaders of the AASU and the North East Students' Organization (NESO) said they will observe December 12 as 'Black Day' every year in protest against the passage of the Bill in Parliament. (PTI Photo)
Suspension of internet services in ten districts of the state was extended for another 48 hours, beginning 12 pm, to prevent "misuse" of social media in disturbing peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order, an official said. (AP Photo)
Five columns of the Army have been deployed in different parts of the state and are conducting flag marches in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, the officials said. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at the Guwahati airport due to the curfew. (PTI Photo)
The protestors said if the Bill becomes a law then it will endanger the indegenous population of the state as people crossing over from Bangladesh will get permanent Indian citizenship, leading to a change in the demography of the region. (Reuters Photo)
Headquarters of the Assam Gono Parishad in the city's Ambari area was attacked on Thursday by people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, police said. (Reuters Photo)