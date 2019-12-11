Fears of another eruption at the New Zealand volcano believed to have killed 15 people made it too dangerous for emergency teams to recover bodies, as doctors fought to save survivors who suffered horrific burns. There are a number of people in hospital who cannot communicate, they have significant burns not only to skin but internal organs. A total of 47 day-trippers and guides were on the island when the blast occurred, hailing from Australia, the United States, Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia and New Zealand.