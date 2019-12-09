A volcanic island in New Zealand erupted Monday in a tower of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people, 18 were injured and several more were left stranded. Police said some 50 people were visiting White Island when it exploded suddenly in the early afternoon -- hurling ash and rock high into the air. Two dozen people made it off the island, five of whom have since died. The rest are being treated for injuries, including severe burns. Nothing is yet known about a group -- now estimated to number in the double digits -- who are still trapped on the island. (AP Photo)