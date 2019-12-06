Water levels at the iconic Victoria Falls are running low after a prolonged drought affecting much of southern Africa. Victoria Falls also known as "The Smoke That Thunders" is on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe. During the dry season it is not unusual for Victoria Falls to run low on water but this time it is worst. Low water levels of Victoria Falls are being linked with climate change. So, is it possible that drying up of Victoria Falls can lead for its disappearance? That is debatable. Let us take a look at some of the pictures of year 2019 of January and December, which shows the stark difference: