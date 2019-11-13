Flooding in the canal city of Venice has reached the second-highest level ever, touching nearly the level of the infamous 1966 flooding. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches), meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during the infamous flood of 1966. (Reuters Photo)