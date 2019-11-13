Flooding in the canal city of Venice has reached the second-highest level ever, touching nearly the level of the infamous 1966 flooding. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches), meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 194 centimeters (76 inches) during the infamous flood of 1966. (Reuters Photo)
A man in his 70s died on the barrier island of Pellestrina, apparently of electrocution, said Danny Carrella, an official on the island of 3,500 inhabitants. (AP Photo)
Floodwaters inundated the famed St. Mark's Basilica, raising anew concerns over damage to the mosaics and other artworks. (AP Photo)
"Venice is on its knees," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Twitter. "St. Mark's Basilica has sustained serious damage like the entire city and its islands." (Reuters Photo)
At least 60 boats were damaged in the floods, according to civil protection authorities, including some pedestrian ferry boats. (AP Photo)
The head of the Venice hotel association said the damage was enormous, with many hotels losing electricity and lacking pumps to remove water. (Reuters Photo)
Tourists with ground floor rooms were had to be evacuated to higher floors as the waters rose Tuesday night, the association director Claudio Scarpa told ANSA. (Reuters Photo)
A flood barrier was designed in 1984 to protect Venice from the kind of high tides that hit the city on Tuesday, but the multi-billion euro project, known as Mose, has been plagued by corruption scandals and is still not operative. (Reuters Photo)
The luxury Hotel Gritti, a landmark of Venice which looks onto the Lagoon, was also flooded. (Reuters Photo)
Brugnaro blamed climate change for the "dramatic situation" and called for a speedy completion of a long-delayed project to construct offshore barriers. (Reuters Photo)