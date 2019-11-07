Kashmir received first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. Higher reaches of Valley including Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts received snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain, bringing down the mercury by more than 10 degrees. The MET department said "snowfall was witnessed in higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Gulmarg and Sonamarg in the wee hours today (Wednesday) while the city and other plains were lashed by rainfall." This was the first snowfall in the inhabited areas of the valley. (PTI Photo)