Kashmir received first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. Higher reaches of Valley including Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts received snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain, bringing down the mercury by more than 10 degrees. The MET department said "snowfall was witnessed in higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Gulmarg and Sonamarg in the wee hours today (Wednesday) while the city and other plains were lashed by rainfall." This was the first snowfall in the inhabited areas of the valley. (PTI Photo)
The change in weather normally brings cheers to the faces of the people associated with tourism. (AP Photo)
But at the same time they have their fingers crossed in view of the prevailing situation in the valley in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. (AP Photo)
The downpour in the plains has significantly brought down the day temperature in the city.
(AP Photo)
A travel agent from Kashmir said "we do not know if the tourists will come to Kashmir this winter, although indications are that we will receive plenty of snow this season." (PTI Photo)
The Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with South Kashmir's Shopian district, was closed for vehicular traffic on Wednesday after snowfall in the high altitude areas. (AP Photo)
The winter chill has set in early this year in Kashmir as the maximum temperature during the last couple of days has settled a couple of degrees below normal for this time of the season. (Reuters Photo)
Over 2000 vehicles are stranded on the highway due to the closure. (AP Photo)
The weather department on Tuesday predicted widespread moderate to heavy snowfall and rains in the hills and plains of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories for three days starting from Wednesday. (Reuters Photo)
The residents of Srinagar and other parts of the valley woke up to an unseasonal snowfall, setting in early winter chill in Kashmir as the minimum temperature fell below the freezing point for the first time this season. (Reuters Photo)