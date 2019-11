Delhi Air Pollution: Braving hazardous pollution, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun on Sunday morning along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies in the city, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja. The devotees were deprived a view of the rising sun due to thick smog covering the skyline of the city. On Sunday, the national capital's average AQI stood at 494, the highest since November 6, 2016 when it was 497. (Reuters Photo)