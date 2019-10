At least 65 people were killed and scores injured on Thursday as a massive fire broke out on a moving train after cooking gas stoves carried by some passengers exploded in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province. The train, Tezgam Express, was on its way to Lahore from Karachi when the fire broke out, destroying three bogies at Liaquatpur near Rahim Yar Khan, some 400 kms from Lahore. (Reuters Photo)