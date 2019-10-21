Voting began on a brisk note in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday with people queuing up outside polling booths since early morning. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Prominent personalities who voted include, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and BJP candidate from Dadri Babita Phogat. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shah Rukh Khan, stepped out to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.