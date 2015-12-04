01 / 6

The BSE Sensex ran up more losses for the second straight day slipping 231 points -- its biggest single-day fall in over two weeks -- to end below the 26,000-mark after Fed chair Janet Yellen hinted at a rate hike. The 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 67.20 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 7,864.15.