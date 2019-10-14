Rescue crews dug through mudslides and searched near swollen rivers Monday as they looked for those missing from a typhoon that left as many as 48 people dead and caused serious damage in central and northern Japan. Typhoon Hagibis unleashed torrents of rain and strong winds Saturday, leaving thousands of homes on Japan's main island flooded, damaged or without power. The riverside town of Hoyasu in hard-hit Nagano prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, was covered with mud, its apple orchards completely flooded and homes still without electricity. (AP Photo)