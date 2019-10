Rafale fighter jet for India: In a major boost to India's air defence preparedness, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has received the first batch of Rafale fighter jets from French aviation firm Dassault Aviation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally received the delivery of first of the 36 French-made Rafale aircraft from Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly on the occasion of Dussehra. The handover ceremony took place at Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, located in southwestern France. Singh asserted that India did not purchase arms and other defence equipment to threaten any country but to increase its own capabilities and strengthen the defence set up. The 68-year-old Defence Minister performed a Shastra Puja on the new aircraft. Soon after the 'Puja', Singh changed into combat flight gear and flew a sortie on the Rafale. Here are 10 facts about the Rafale fighter jets for India and stunning images of the aircraft: