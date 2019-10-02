Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is gifting Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims a new luxury train this Navratras. The new Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi and Katra begins commercial services from October 5 and will offer a swanky and comfortable ride to Indian Railways passengers. Train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat will leave from the New Delhi at 6:00 AM to arrive in Katra at 2:00 PM all days of the week, except Tuesday. On the same day, Train number 22440 Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat will depart at 3:00 PM to reach New Delhi at 11:00 PM. The all air-conditioned chair car service is an engine-less self-propelled train, offering a more premium experience to passengers. Here are 15 beautiful images of the new Vande Bharat Express for Katra train and interesting facts: