Pakistan earthquake: The death toll in the devastating earthquake that rattled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several cities in the country rose to 30 on Wednesday as authorities stepped up relief efforts. The epicenter of the powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at around 4 pm on Tuesday at a depth of only 10 kilometers, was near Mirpur city in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), roughly 20 kilometers north of Jhelum in Punjab, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake resurrected the haunting memories of a monster tremor that had wrecked the region 14 years ago. (AP Photo)