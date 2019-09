Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston with record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG stadium. The event has been organised by Indian-Americans in Texas for Prime Minister Modi. US President Donald Trump joined PM Modi at the mega event as a "special gesture" by him to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together. This is for the first time that the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world were addressing a joint mega rally in the US. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)