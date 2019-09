OPEC and its allies such as Russia have cut output to prevent prices from weakening because the market has been oversupplied. Those cuts aimed to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd. But much of that was from Saudi Arabia so it now cannot be reversed quickly. Non-OPEC members such as Russia are pumping near capacity, with perhaps only 100,000-150,000 bpd of available additional production. (Reuters Photo)