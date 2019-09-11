Wildfires in Bolivia have torched two million hectares of forest and grassland since August, including some environmentally protected areas. One cabinet minister decried the "macabre game" of fires being put out, then reset behind the backs of firefighters by "saboteurs". Santa Cruz is the hardest hit of Bolivia's departments since the fires began in May and intensified in late August. While the world's attention has been focused on the destruction to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, neighbouring Bolivia is struggling with fires raging through the Robore region. (Reuters Photo)