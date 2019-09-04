Modi in Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum. His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister. In Vladivostok, Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest at the invitation of President Putin. He will also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with Putin. (AP Photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi before their meeting on the sidelines of the the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. (Reuters Photo)
"Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region. Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit," Modi tweeted at 05.09 am IST. (Reuters Photo)
Before departing for Russia, Modi said he looked forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Putin. (AP Photo)
Modi also said his visit underlines the desire of the two countries to diversity and further strengthen bilateral relations. (AP Photo)
The Eastern Economic Forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region. (Reuters Photo)
The forum presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region. (AP Photo)