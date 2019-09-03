In a boost to its firepower, the Indian Air Force formally inducted eight US-made Apache stealth attack helicopters. This will significantly boosting the force's firepower capability at a time India faces complex security challenges including cross border terrorism. The eight helicopters, manufactured by aerospace major Boeing, were part of a multi-billion dollar deal India struck with the US for 22 Apache AH-64E choppers nearly four years ago. The Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters were inducted by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at Pathankot Air Force station. In a statement, Boeing said India is the 16th nation to procure the Apache, and that it is receiving the most advanced variant, of the chopper. (Photo: Boeing)