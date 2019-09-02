Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday flew a sortie with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on a MiG 21 jet. In February 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman became the face of a tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan. Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in the dogfight. Before his jet was hit, the IAF pilot downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. He was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan. Because of his injuries he was taken off flying duties. (Photo: IAF)