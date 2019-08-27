Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in India after attending the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, Modi was personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Summit on Sunday and Monday. Modi arrived in Biarritz from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region. On the first leg of his trip, Modi held talks with Macron, who said India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally and no third party should "interfere or incite" violence in the region. (Reuters Photo)