The River Yamuna in the national capital continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level. The river was flowing at 206.08 metres. Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the relief camps set up by Delhi Government at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The Delhi government has sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people in low-lying areas along the Yamuna river to vacate their place. (PTI Photo)