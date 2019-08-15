India today celebrated its 73rd Independence Day, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort of New Delhi and addressed the nation for the 5th time in a row. In his Independence Day address after assuming office for a second term - he presented a vision of his government in the coming five years. In his 92-minute Independence Day speech, the longest so far, he talked about Triple talaq, Article 370, National Medical Commission Bill. He also talked about the need for population control, water conservation, plastic ban, economy, infrastructure, and make in India initiative. (PTI Photo)