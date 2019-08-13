Nearly three years have passed since President Bashar Assad's forces gained full control of Aleppo, sweeping out rebels who had held the eastern half of the city through years of fighting. That victory made Aleppo _ Syria's largest city _ a symbol of how Assad succeeded with crucial assistance from Russia and Iran in turning the tide of the long civil war, clawing back most opposition-held territory in the country's heartland and ensuring Assad's survival. But Aleppo is equally a symbol of how Assad has been unable to secure full victory in the war or bring total security to Syria's people _ and appears unlikely to in the near future. (AP Photo)