Heavy rains battered large swathes of the country and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, where 2.5 lakh have been evacuated, while several rivers were in spate in Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 43,000 people have so far been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka, where the rain fury has left nine people dead. A 'red alert' has been sounded in four districts of Kerala where heavy rains, gusty winds and widespread landslips have wreaked havoc in several areas after the second spell of the south-west monsoon intensified. The flood situation due to heavy rains has worsened in western Maharashtra's Sangli with water entering the district prison, forcing authorities to shift prisoners to its upper floor. Let us take a look at images from flooded states: