President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top party leaders, including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were among the hundreds of people who paid their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence on Wednesday. The BJP leader, known as a powerful orator and the minister with the people's touch, passed away here on Tuesday night after a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. (PTI Photo)