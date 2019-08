A woman of many hats, former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, Tuesday due to a massive heart attack. Known as one of the most 'Millenial' minister in the Modi cabinet, she made administration more accessable to people - through Twitter. Swaraj's body is now kept at her home, and will be shifted to the BJP headquarters after 11 PM. The last rites will be performed at Lodhi cermatorium of New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)