Rains have lashed Delhi-NCR over the last two days, with Noida and Greater Noida witnessing a good spell of showers even as it led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places. The minimum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The Safdarjung Observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, received 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. The Palam Observatory received 38.5 mm rainfall. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent. (PTI Photo)