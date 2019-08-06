The Article 370 of Indian Constitution had "temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir" which gave special powers to the state allowing it to have its own Constitution. But, in a bold and far-reaching decision, the government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill. (AP Photo)