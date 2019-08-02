Several small bombs exploded across Bangkok, rattling the Thai capital as it hosted a regional summit attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and leaving three people wounded. Thailand, which has a grim history of political violence, remains deeply divided after a controversial March election returned a Thai junta to power as a civilian government. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who led the junta, was told of "the bombing incidents and has ordered an immediate investigation", Thai government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said. (Reuters Photo)