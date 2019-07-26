North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon" as a "solemn warning" to the South, state media said Friday, a day after the North fired two missiles into the sea. Kim personally organised and guided the firing of the "state-of-the-art weaponry system" and was "gratified" with the outcome. It was Pyongyang's first missile test since an impromptu June meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea. (AP Photo)