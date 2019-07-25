Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 300 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc. Heavy rains and overflowing rivers swamped vast swathes of eastern India. Assam's severe flooding has displaced millions of people and killed more than 60. In Bangladesh, at least 700,000 people have been displaced. Monsoon rainfall has already killed some 90 people in Nepal. Monsoon rains, which deliver 75% of India's annual rain, have not been evenly distributed. (PTI Photo)