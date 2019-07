Mumbai-Dongri Building collapse: The death toll in the building collapse incident in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area has gone up to 14, the NDRF said, even as the rescue-and-search operations were underway for those trapped under the debris. It was the second building collapse in Mumbai in 10 days, as monsoon rains lash the city. Several older and badly-constructed structures have crumbled in Mumbai in recent years due to heavy monsoons. (Reuters Photo)