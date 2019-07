Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is all set to India's first mainline train that will be run by private operators. Indian Railways is experimenting with a plan to handover rakes of two trains to IRCTC, which in turn will invite private players to operate it through an open bidding process. The newly announced Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be the first train to be given to private operators. The new Tejas Express is a semi-high speed luxury chair car service - a premium product of the Indian Railways aimed at offering aircraft-like comforts. Financial Express Online brings you an exclusive sneak peek into what the swanky new Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will look like and its passenger-friendly features: