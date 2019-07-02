Mumbai rains: India's financial capital was paralaysed by the incessant rain, which left several areas of the financial capital waterlogged and claimed 18 lives in a wall collapse in a northern suburb. Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday have thrown rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled. The rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005 deluge in Mumbai. The rainfall during the 24-hour period was 375.2 mm, the official said, quoting data from the Santa Cruz-based Mumbai Regional Centre of the IMD. Barring the 2005 flooding of Mumbai, the highest rainfall in a single day in the metropolis was on July 5, 1974. The rainfall recorded by the Santa Cruz observatory on that day was also 375.2 mm. Let us take a look at images of Mumbai rains that paralysed the India's financial capital: