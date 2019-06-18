The ongoing 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris is being considered as one of the largest air show in the word. The aim of the event is to take the pulse of US Dollar 150 billion a year commercial aircraft industry. Several issues such as trade wars, safety concerns and security tensions in the middle east and gulf countries are dampening spirits at the world's largest event. (Reuters photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron, French Defence Minister Florence Parly and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation took part in the ongoing 53rd International Paris Air Show. (Reuters photo)
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the inauguration ceremony of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport. The aviation elite from across the globe gathered at the venue. (AP Photo)
The Airbus A330neo aircraft is compatible with a newer version and latest engine, has been developed by Airbus and launched on July 14, 2014 at Farnborough Air Show. (AP Photo)
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show (AP Photo)
An Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Air Tahiti Nui company fly during the ongoing 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris (Reuters photo)
A Russian multi-purpose Ansat helicopter performs its action during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris (Reuters Photo)
An Embraer E195-2 is seen on display, sporting a livery combining a lion's head with an integrated circuit design, during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris (Reuters Photo)
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet performs at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris on Monday (AP Photo)
A French Army Eurocopter Tiger helicopter fly at the ongoing 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris on Monday (AP Photo)
One of the major implications for arms firms attending the ongoing Paris Air Show was the participation of Turkey. In the photo, the people are taking pictures of the one-to-one mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft by Turkish Aerospace (Reuters Photo)
The visitors are taking a glimpse of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines of an Airbus 1350-900 at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. (Reuters photo)