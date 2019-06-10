Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a spiritual tour during June 8-9. On June 8, PM offered prayers at the famed Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple in Thrissur, Kerala. He was accompanied by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy received the prime minister at the Tirupati airport at Renigunta after he landed from Colombo and also accompanied him to the Tirupati temple.