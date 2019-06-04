Mount Etna in southern Italy has burst into life, spitting molten lava high into the sky, though cloud cover ruined the view for those brave enough to venture up the flanks of Europe's highest volcano. The volcano previously erupted in December and sparked minor earthquakes that caused extensive damage to buildings in the vicinity. The National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said there was "lively spattering" as fire and hot ash spewed high into the sky in an eruption and had slowed slightly but still posed a risk to climbers. (AP Photo)