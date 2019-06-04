Rajnath Singh visits Siachen: Two days after taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh visited Siachen, the world's highest battle field, where he interacted with soldiers and stressed that the government will fulfil their requirements on priority basis. Singh, who was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Ranbir Singh, saluted the valour of the soldiers guarding the border beyond the heights of 12,000 ft and said he will personally send a thank you note to their parents for letting them serve the nation. (Image: Twitter/Rajnath Singh)