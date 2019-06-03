A towering, out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal on June 2, injuring five people. The collision sparked new calls for placing restrictions on cruise ships in the famed city. The crash happened on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to St. Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city. The MSC Opera cruise ship, apparently unable to stop, blared its horn as it slammed into the much smaller River Countess boat and the dock as dozens of people ran away in panic. (Reuters Photo)