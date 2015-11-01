07 / 8

Economist Lord Meghnad Desai also stepped into the conversation and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must act quickly to correct India's image to prevent any threat to foreign investments. Lord Meghnad Desai said the country is experiencing a total change in political ideology of the government. He said, "Now the problem is, it is actually different ideology or it is actually intolerance? The murders of rationalists have nothing to do with BJP because they happened before BJP came to power. I think what is true is that the tone of at least the junior Ministers and MPs of BJP is very openly hostile to Muslims. It's basically the anti-Muslim tone of some of the BJP Ministers and MPs which actually for a lot of people is wrong and it is time that the leaders of BJP said so openly and clearly (on it)". (PTI)