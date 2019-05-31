The A-listers of Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were among the guests who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30. Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term helming a 58-member ministry. Last year, the prime minister twice met a Bollywood delegation to discuss ways the entertainment industry can contribute towards nation building. (Image: Twitter)
Before she flew in from Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut told she wished Modi all the best for his future endeavours. (Image: Twitter)
"The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfil all his goals. He is an extremely loved Prime Minister. He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him," Ranaut said. (Image: Twitter)
Anil Kapoor tweeted "Had the honour of meeting our Army Chief Bipin Rawat & Air Force Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa last night. Took me back to the days we were shooting my favourite film Pukar & how both the forces helped us & played a major part in its national award winning success."
