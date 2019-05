Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony: Narendra Modi was on May 30 sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term helming a 58-member ministry with BJP chief Amit Shah making his debut at the Centre and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar emerging as a surprise pick while party veteran Sushma Swaraj was among the outgoing ministers who found no place. Portfolios for the news ministers were not announced amid reports that Shah may get the Finance portfolio and Rajnath retaining Home. (Reuters Photo)