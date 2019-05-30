Modi 2.0 swearing-in: Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for a second consecutive term, Narendra Modi today morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial adjoining the India Gate. Several senior BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, were also present. Narendra Modi said Vajpayee would have been very happy to see the BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people. (PTI Photo)
The prime minister visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, around 7 am. (Reuters Photo)
Later, he went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of former prime minister Vajpayee. (PTI Photo)
In a series of tweets, Modi said, "This year, we mark the 150th Jayanti of Bapu. May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised." (PTI Photo)
Referring to his visit to the war memorial, he said, India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
"Motivated by Atal Ji's life and work, we will strive to enhance good governance and transform lives," the PM said. (PTI Photo)