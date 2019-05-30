Modi 2.0 swearing-in: Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for a second consecutive term, Narendra Modi today morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial adjoining the India Gate. Several senior BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, were also present. Narendra Modi said Vajpayee would have been very happy to see the BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people. (PTI Photo)