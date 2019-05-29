In 2014 swearing-in ceremony, Modi had invited then-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), including Afghanistan and Maldives had also attended the ceremony. However, Nawaz Sharif had to face backlash in Pakistan for attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. But this time, Narendra Modi decided not to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan though it should be noted that government has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to Prime Minister Modi's inauguration, leaving out Pakistan, which is not a member of the regional grouping. BIMSTEC includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
In this May 27, 2014 file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walks to shake hand with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo)