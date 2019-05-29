Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 won a resounding victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country. The swearing-in ceremony to take place tomorrow in presence of mnay political leaders. Now, after his swearing-in, he will need to deftly navigate a trade war between the United States and China and rising tensions between the US and Iran, an important source of cheap oil for India's fast-growing economy. Modi will also face pressure to protect India's traditional sphere of influence in South Asia. As Modi returns to power for another five years, global leaders are looking to India to take on a larger burden of responsibility in the world, acting as a security buffer in the Indo-Pacific, opening its markets and responding to climate change, even though Modi struggled to manage many of India's domestic issues in his first term. Let us take a look at the challenges he will face in his second term: