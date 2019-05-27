Modi in Varanasi: Four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi steered the BJP to power in New Delhi with a resounding victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, today he visited his parliamentary constituency and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik received him from the airport. In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit. (Image: Twitter/BJP4India)