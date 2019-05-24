Narendra Damodardas Modi emerged an electoral superman who stamped BJP's massive win with his very own imprint, quite like a picture taken in portrait mode – where all else, including the party and its many leaders, recedes into fuzzy background. It will be the first non-Congress party to come back for a second successive term, that too with such a resounding majority. As he sealed his legacy as one of post-independent India's most powerful leaders – described by the opposition as the most contentious and divisive -- Modi is the man mainly Hindu India has embraced. (PTI Photo)